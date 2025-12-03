Haryana woman arrested for drowning 4 children out of jealousy

How the case unfolded

All four kids were found drowned in very shallow water—sometimes just a foot deep—which made police suspect foul play.

Investigators believe the woman tried to make each death look like an accident and even celebrated after each one.

She confessed after being caught within 36 hours of Vidhi's death, admitting she killed her own son to avoid suspicion.

The investigation is still ongoing as police piece together more details about these planned murders.