Winter break 2025: When schools across India are closing

It's almost winter break time! Schools across India have different holiday dates this year, depending on where you live. Here's a quick guide to help you (and your parents) plan ahead.

Who gets the longest break? Jammu and Kashmir students get the most time off—classes 1-8 are off from December 1, and higher standards start their break on December 11, both lasting till late February.

Uttar Pradesh schools shut from December 20 to 31.

Madhya Pradesh and PM Shri Schools close December 23; PM Shri Schools's break ends January 1.

What about other states? Haryana schools take a break from January 1 to 15.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh should also get early January breaks (exact dates coming soon).