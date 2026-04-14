Haryana's 35% wage rise sparks Noida and Bhiwadi protests
India
Haryana just gave unskilled workers a 35% pay bump, raising monthly salaries from ₹11,200 to over ₹15,200 starting April 1, 2026.
But instead of celebration, this sparked protests next door in Noida and Bhiwadi, with workers demanding equal pay for the same work across state lines.
Uttar Pradesh hikes wages amid arrests
Things escalated fast: blockades went up, police got involved, and about 200 people were arrested.
The unrest spilled into Rajasthan's Bhiwadi as more workers joined in.
Uttar Pradesh responded by retroactively hiking wages too: even then, new protests broke out from other groups like domestic workers in Noida.
All this highlights just how complicated wage gaps and job frustrations are right now.