Haryana's 35% wage rise sparks Noida and Bhiwadi protests

Uttar Pradesh hikes wages amid arrests

Things escalated fast: blockades went up, police got involved, and about 200 people were arrested.

The unrest spilled into Rajasthan's Bhiwadi as more workers joined in.

Uttar Pradesh responded by retroactively hiking wages too: even then, new protests broke out from other groups like domestic workers in Noida.

All this highlights just how complicated wage gaps and job frustrations are right now.