Haryana's ₹1,500cr construction workers' scam: What's going on?

How big is the mess—and what's happening now?

Door-to-door checks across 13 districts showed only about 53,000 out of nearly 6 lakh work slips were legit. Out of over 2 lakh registrations, just around 14,000 were real.

The Chief Minister has set up a special committee to investigate all districts and report back in a month.

New registrations are paused for now, but existing pensions and urgent benefits are still being paid out while the probe continues.

More updates are expected soon as authorities dig deeper into the fraud.