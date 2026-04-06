Hasmat killed reportedly in Delhi's Jahangirpuri over hakeem's friendship
India
In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 18-year-old Hasmat lost his life on Sunday after a fight reportedly linked to his brother Hakeem's ongoing friendship with one of the accused men's wives.
Even though Hakeem married someone else in 2024, old tensions lingered and led to tragedy.
Suspects missing after Ramlila Maidan attack
Things boiled over during Eid when words were exchanged between the families, ending with Hasmat being attacked at Ramlila Maidan.
The four suspects (Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul) are currently missing. Police have formed multiple teams to track them down and further investigation is underway.