Hasta Mahananda heads home after alleged passport withholding in Dubai India Jun 08, 2026

Hasta Mahananda, a single mom from Odisha, is finally heading home after being trapped in Dubai for four years.

She moved there in 2019 hoping to support her three daughters, but her employer allegedly kept her passport and visa, leaving her stranded.

After posting a heartfelt Facebook video and her daughters reaching out to the Odisha High Court, help arrived from the Indian mission in the UAE.