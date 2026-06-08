Hasta Mahananda heads home after alleged passport withholding in Dubai
India
Hasta Mahananda, a single mom from Odisha, is finally heading home after being trapped in Dubai for four years.
She moved there in 2019 hoping to support her three daughters, but her employer allegedly kept her passport and visa, leaving her stranded.
After posting a heartfelt Facebook video and her daughters reaching out to the Odisha High Court, help arrived from the Indian mission in the UAE.
Indian officials secure Hasta Mahananda's release
Indian officials tracked down Mahananda's employer and arranged for her release on May 12.
The consulate canceled her visa, ended her labor contract, and made sure she got all dues before helping with travel plans.
Now, Mahananda is set to reunite with her family in Odisha.