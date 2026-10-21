Hathin, Haryana monkey captured after nearly 10 days, ₹51,000 reward
India
A monkey that had been biting people and scaring residents in Hathin, Haryana, was finally captured after nearly 10 days of chaos.
The reward of 51,000 was announced by the husband of the Hathin Municipal Council chairperson.
The community can finally breathe easy now that the monkey is no longer roaming the streets.
Viral video shows man carrying monkey
The dramatic moment of the monkey's capture quickly went viral, showing a man carrying the animal away as a crowd followed, visibly relieved and cheering him on.
After days of worry and multiple attacks, Hathin residents are just glad to have some peace again.