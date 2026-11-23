Haveri farmers demand ₹3,600 per ton, seek Karnataka-wide profit sharing
Farmers in Haveri are stepping up their fight for better sugarcane prices, gathering at the deputy commissioner's office to demand ₹3,600 per ton.
They want a profit-sharing system across Karnataka like the one agreed to in Belagavi, but talks with officials and factories have not led anywhere so far.
Sugar factories offer ₹3,100 per ton
Sugar factories countered with ₹3,100 per ton (only if the government raises sugar's minimum selling price above ₹45 per kilogram), but farmers say that is not enough.
Tensions rose as some protesters were detained (and later released), and with no statewide agreement yet, the standoff is still on.