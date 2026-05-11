Hayabusa reportedly at 140km/h crashes in Mahabubnagar killing 5
India
A late-night crash on Palakonda bypass road in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, left five people dead after a Hayabusa bike, reportedly going around 140km per hour, lost control and slammed into a car.
Three family members in the car (Arshiya Begum, 30; Ujepa, 7; Amar, 2) died instantly.
The two people on the bike were rushed to a hospital but didn't make it.
Yakub Afzal identified, residents demand action
One of the bikers was identified as Yakub Afzal (25), but the second rider's name is still unknown.
Residents say this road has become notorious for late-night racing and stunts, and they're upset that repeated complaints haven't led to real change.
Now, they're calling for police patrols, CCTV cameras, and speed guns, basically anything to finally make the area safer.