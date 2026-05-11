Hayabusa reportedly at 140km/h crashes in Mahabubnagar killing 5

Yakub Afzal identified, residents demand action

One of the bikers was identified as Yakub Afzal (25), but the second rider's name is still unknown.

Residents say this road has become notorious for late-night racing and stunts, and they're upset that repeated complaints haven't led to real change.

Now, they're calling for police patrols, CCTV cameras, and speed guns, basically anything to finally make the area safer.