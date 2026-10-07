Hayadulla Turkmani faces trial over alleged murder of Michael Ashton
India
A 53-year-old Uber driver, Hayadulla Turkmani, is facing trial in the UK for allegedly murdering Michael Ashton in 2025.
Things escalated after Ashton got sick in the car following a night out, leading to a heated argument with Turkmani as his partner tried to clean up.
Turkmani's vehicle struck Ashton twice
Witnesses told the court that after Ashton got out of the car, he was hit by Turkmani's vehicle, then struck again when the car reversed.
Neighbor Ray Green recalled hearing Ashton being dragged before he died more than a week later.
The case has sparked support for Ashton's family, with many remembering him as someone who brought joy to many.
The trial is ongoing.