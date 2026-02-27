Hazare welcomes Kejriwal's discharge, says judiciary 'supreme institution' India Feb 27, 2026

Anna Hazare has praised the Delhi court for clearing former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy scam, saying the court had clearly stated Kejriwal had no role in wrongdoing and that its decision must be accepted.

Speaking from Ralegan Siddhi, Hazare reminded everyone to respect court decisions, no matter their politics, and recalled how Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia once volunteered with him during the 2011 anti-corruption movement.