Hazur Sahib Nanded assault: R.K. Singh dragged into Marathwada Express
India
At Hazur Sahib Nanded station, 14 people reportedly assaulted railway ticket examiners as passengers boarded the Marathwada Express on Monday (September 28, 2026).
One TTE, R.K. Singh, was dragged into the moving train, while his colleague Jitendra Kumar tried but couldn't stop the attack.
Train manager stops train, 10 caught
The train manager acted fast and stopped the train, helping to catch 10 of the attackers with support from another TTE on the platform.
Four suspects managed to escape. Police have filed a case against those caught, and Singh, who was injured, received treatment at a railway hospital.