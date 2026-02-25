HC to decide on Rahul Gandhi's 'thief' defamation case soon
The Bombay High Court is about to decide if Rahul Gandhi's defamation case should be dropped.
The case started after Gandhi called PM Modi "commander-in-thief" back in 2018, which BJP member Mahesh Shrishrimal said was defamatory.
Gandhi's team says the lawsuit is just political and shouldn't be allowed under current laws.
Arguments in the case
Gandhi's lawyers argue that Section 199(2) of the CrPC, which concerns offenses alleged against a "public servant" in respect of conduct in the discharge of his public functions, requires cognisance to be taken by a sessions court, and that political parties can't sue on someone else's behalf.
On the other side, Shrishrimal insists he has a personal grievance and enough evidence for the case to go forward.
Justice NR Borkar has heard both sides and will announce his decision soon.