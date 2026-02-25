HC to decide on Rahul Gandhi's 'thief' defamation case soon

Arguments in the case

Gandhi's lawyers argue that Section 199(2) of the CrPC, which concerns offenses alleged against a "public servant" in respect of conduct in the discharge of his public functions, requires cognisance to be taken by a sessions court, and that political parties can't sue on someone else's behalf.

On the other side, Shrishrimal insists he has a personal grievance and enough evidence for the case to go forward.

Justice NR Borkar has heard both sides and will announce his decision soon.