'He's on stage': Delhi Police say Abhijit Dipke not detained
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has clarified that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was not detained or arrested by the Delhi Police shortly after the party alleged that Dipke had been "picked up" by police as protesters marched toward Parliament. In a post on X, the police also confirmed that reports of his detention were misleading. "It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage," a police spokesperson said.
Post
12-year-old girl not assaulted: Police in another post
The Delhi Police also clarified in another post that reports claiming an individual named Geetanjali, a 12-year-old girl, was assaulted, had her hair pulled, and sustained a head injury, and approximately 40 to 50 other individuals suffered broken heads were false.
"This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true..." it said, urging people not to spread misleading information.
Protest allegations
CJP accuses police of baton-charging protesters
Earlier, the CJP accused the police of using tear gas and baton-charging peaceful protesters.
Saurav Das, a spokesperson for the party, alleged that even activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo was assaulted.
Separately, ANI reported that some Delhi Police personnel were also injured during clashes with protesters near Parliament Street
The party is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged mismanagement of competitive exams.
Ministerial meeting
CJP meets JP Nadda
Das and fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka met Union minister JP Nadda for 10 minutes on Monday.
They submitted a written letter with their demands and were assured by Nadda that he would speak internally about the matter.
The party has also demanded Wangchuk's release from Safdarjung Hospital, where he is being treated after being forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar by police on Saturday.