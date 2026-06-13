Head constable Anil Kumar run over near ISBT Kashmere Gate
India
A head constable, Anil Kumar, lost his life on Saturday while on duty near ISBT Kashmere Gate.
He was hit by a scooter carrying three people and then run over by a minitruck.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.
Scooter riders fled, minitruck driver caught
The scooter riders fled the scene, but police caught the minitruck driver.
Investigations are on: CCTV footage is being checked to track down those who ran away.
Kumar lived in Delhi for work while his family stays in Rajasthan; they have now been informed of this heartbreaking loss.