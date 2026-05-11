Head-on collision in Edathala injures nearly 35 people Monday
India
A head-on crash between a private bus and a truck on a narrow road in Edathala, near Aluva, left nearly 35 people hurt on Monday, May 11, 2026.
Most of the injured were taken to Rajagiri Hospital, while four with serious injuries were rushed to Carmel Hospital.
The accident happened around 2:54pm when both vehicles met from opposite directions on a tight stretch.
Four most badly hurt in Edathala
Among those most badly hurt are Aishwarya Mani, 28, who is now on ventilator support, Jesma, 24, who needed emergency surgery, Eliamma, 86, with fractured ribs and chest injuries, and the bus driver Prasad, 39.
The front of the bus was wrecked, so fire and rescue teams had to use a crane to clear the road.
Local leaders showed up to help out at the scene.