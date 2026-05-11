Head-on collision in Edathala injures nearly 35 people Monday

Four most badly hurt in Edathala

Among those most badly hurt are Aishwarya Mani, 28, who is now on ventilator support, Jesma, 24, who needed emergency surgery, Eliamma, 86, with fractured ribs and chest injuries, and the bus driver Prasad, 39.

The front of the bus was wrecked, so fire and rescue teams had to use a crane to clear the road.

Local leaders showed up to help out at the scene.