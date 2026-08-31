Head on crash in Amethi injures over 2 dozen students
India
Over two dozen students from RPS Academy School in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, were hurt after their bus collided head-on with a container truck around 11am on Monday.
The crash happened on Thauri Road, and thankfully, most of the injuries weren't life-threatening.
Jagdishpur CHC treats 15, probe initiated
15 students were taken to Jagdishpur's Community Health Center; two had fractures but everyone else is out of danger now, according to police.
Legal proceedings are being initiated in connection with the incident, which raised questions over the functioning of the school after the district magistrate declared a holiday for schools in view of heavy rainfall.