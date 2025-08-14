Heads up! Banks will be closed for 3 days straight India Aug 14, 2025

Heads up—Indian banks are taking a three-day break from August 15 to 17. Independence Day kicks things off, Janmashtami follows (but only in some states), and then it's the usual Sunday holiday.

If you're in cities like Delhi, Chennai, or Jaipur, expect banks to be shut on August 16 for Janmashtami.

Banks in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka) will also be closed on August 16 for Janmashtami.