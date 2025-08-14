Next Article
Heads up! Banks will be closed for 3 days straight
Heads up—Indian banks are taking a three-day break from August 15 to 17. Independence Day kicks things off, Janmashtami follows (but only in some states), and then it's the usual Sunday holiday.
If you're in cities like Delhi, Chennai, or Jaipur, expect banks to be shut on August 16 for Janmashtami.
Banks in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka) will also be closed on August 16 for Janmashtami.
Digital banking won't be affected
You can still use ATMs, mobile apps, and UPI—so your digital banking isn't going anywhere.
With August packing a total of 15 bank holidays thanks to festivals and weekends, it's smart to wrap up any important bank work before this long weekend sneaks up on you.