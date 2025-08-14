Next Article
J&K flash floods kill 12, rescue operations on
A sudden cloudburst hit Chasoti village in J&K's Kishtwar district on Thursday, sparking flash floods that damaged roads and disrupted access to the Machail Mata shrine route.
At least 12 people have lost their lives, with rescue teams, including about 180 rescue personnel, working nonstop to help survivors and search for others.
Pilgrimage route damaged, Machail Mata yatra halted
The floods struck a busy pilgrimage path, putting both locals and yatris (pilgrims) at risk and damaging infrastructure needed for relief.
Authorities have paused the Machail Mata yatra for now, while weather warnings are out for more heavy rain and possible landslides.
It's a tough situation, but all available resources are being used to keep people safe and restore normalcy.