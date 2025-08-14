J&K flash floods kill 12, rescue operations on

Pilgrimage route damaged, Machail Mata yatra halted

The floods struck a busy pilgrimage path, putting both locals and yatris (pilgrims) at risk and damaging infrastructure needed for relief.

Authorities have paused the Machail Mata yatra for now, while weather warnings are out for more heavy rain and possible landslides.

It's a tough situation, but all available resources are being used to keep people safe and restore normalcy.