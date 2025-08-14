Heavy rains expected in UP from today: IMD India Aug 14, 2025

Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The IMD says heavy monsoon rains are coming your way from today (August 14).

Orange alerts are out for Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor—meaning these areas could see some intense weather.

Twenty more districts have a yellow alert, and thunderstorm plus lightning warnings are up in 36 districts.