Next Article
Heavy rains expected in UP from today: IMD
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The IMD says heavy monsoon rains are coming your way from today (August 14).
Orange alerts are out for Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor—meaning these areas could see some intense weather.
Twenty more districts have a yellow alert, and thunderstorm plus lightning warnings are up in 36 districts.
All schools in Lucknow shut today
Because of the downpour overnight, all Lucknow schools are closed today (August 14).
Expect more rain and thundershowers across UP until August 15.
This could mean waterlogged streets and transport delays—especially with Independence Day celebrations right around the corner.
Stay safe and plan ahead!