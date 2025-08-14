Next Article
India's 1st ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to return home soon
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian ever in space and first to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to India this weekend.
He'll meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi before heading home to Lucknow, and will join National Space Day celebrations on August 23.
Shukla's historic journey to the ISS
Shukla's journey as part of the Axiom-4 mission was a big moment for India's space dreams.
The crew launched from Florida in June 2025, spent 18 days at the ISS running over 60 experiments and connecting with students worldwide.
The mission wrapped up with a safe splashdown in July—marking another step toward India's goal of sending its own astronauts into space by 2027.