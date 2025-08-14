India's 1st ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to return home soon

Shukla's historic journey to the ISS

Shukla's journey as part of the Axiom-4 mission was a big moment for India's space dreams.

The crew launched from Florida in June 2025, spent 18 days at the ISS running over 60 experiments and connecting with students worldwide.

The mission wrapped up with a safe splashdown in July—marking another step toward India's goal of sending its own astronauts into space by 2027.