Mission to give every rural home tap water by 2028

Water quality, budget boost

Despite progress, the finish line has been pushed to 2028 as states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Jharkhand still see about half their rural homes without taps.

The government has bumped up this year's budget (FY25-26) to ₹67,000 crore to help speed things up.

Water quality is also a major focus—about one in five groundwater samples exceed the permissible limit for nitrate—so over 2,800 testing labs have been set up nationwide as the mission works on safer water for all.