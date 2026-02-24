Heads up! Delhi-Ghaziabad route closed for 5 days

To help you get around, traffic police have set up diversions. If you're coming from Nagdwar toward Delhi, take Karheda Cut and Old GT Road via Hindon River Metro Station. Going the other way? Use Hindon River Metro Station, Old GT Road, Karheda Cut or Mohan Nagar as your alternate routes.

Extra personnel are out at intersections to guide drivers

Extra personnel are out at intersections to guide drivers and keep things moving.

If this route is part of your routine, plan ahead and follow the new paths—authorities want things as smooth (and safe) as possible during repairs.

Missing these diversions may result in action by traffic officials, so stay updated!