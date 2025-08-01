Heads up! Over 70 trains rerouted during Lucknow station upgrade
Heads up if you're traveling through Lucknow: from July 31 to September 25, the station is getting a big makeover.
While things are being upgraded, over 70 trains will be rerouted, cut short, or have their timings tweaked—so your usual route might look pretty different.
Delhi-Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Yesvantpur-Lucknow among affected trains
Some major trains like Delhi-Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh and Dehradun-Banaras will take alternate routes.
Others, like Yesvantpur-Lucknow, might start or end at Utrahtia instead of Lucknow Junction on certain days.
Even the Lucknow-Gaya Express is leaving 20 minutes later than usual.
Platform changes to be in effect as well
Trains that usually use Platforms 2 and 3—including Delhi-Chhapra Express—are moving to different platforms during this period.
Double-check your platform info before you head out so you don't miss your ride!