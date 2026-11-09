Health insurance covers hospitalized severe burns and eye damage
India
Health insurance can step in if you need to be hospitalized or get serious burns or eye damage treated.
But here's the catch: standard health insurance policies won't cover minor burns or eye irritation unless you've added an OPD (outpatient) option.
G. Srinivasan says OPD likely needed
Mr. G. Srinivasan, MD & CEO of Galaxy Health Insurance, points out that coverage depends on how bad the injury is and whether you're hospitalized.
If it's just a quick doctor visit, you'll likely need that OPD add-on to claim expenses.
Also, costs for things like bandages and other consumables are usually excluded unless your policy specifically covers them, so double-check those details before celebrating.