Health Ministry bans 16 fixed-dose combinations after Supreme Court review

Ban now effective, doctors advise consultation

The ban is in effect right now, under rules meant to protect public health. Doctors are backing the move, saying it's important to stick with evidence-based prescriptions.

Dr. Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, pointed out that using unnecessary drug combinations can lead to more side effects and interactions.

Dr. Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, added that many banned skincare mixes had no scientific proof behind them.

If you're taking any of these medications, don't stop suddenly. Check with your doctor for safer alternatives.