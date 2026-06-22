Health Ministry bans 16 fixed-dose combinations after Supreme Court review
The Health Ministry just banned 16 fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), think mixes of antibiotics, diabetes meds, painkillers, and some skincare products, after a Supreme Court-mandated review found they weren't really helping and could actually be risky.
The Ministry said these combinations didn't offer any real therapeutic value.
Ban now effective, doctors advise consultation
The ban is in effect right now, under rules meant to protect public health. Doctors are backing the move, saying it's important to stick with evidence-based prescriptions.
Dr. Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, pointed out that using unnecessary drug combinations can lead to more side effects and interactions.
Dr. Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, added that many banned skincare mixes had no scientific proof behind them.
If you're taking any of these medications, don't stop suddenly. Check with your doctor for safer alternatives.