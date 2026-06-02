'If you have fever, diarrhea....': Health Ministry issues Ebola advisory
What's the story
The Union Ministry of Health has issued an advisory for Indians in light of the increasing number of Ebola cases in some African nations. The ministry has confirmed that no cases have been reported in India. However, it has advised people who have traveled from or transited through affected countries within the last 21 days and are experiencing symptoms to isolate themselves and contact local health authorities. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has recorded over 300 confirmed cases.
Health guidelines
What to do if you have symptoms
The ministry has advised those who have traveled from or transited through affected countries within the last 21 days and with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea or unexplained bleeding to isolate themselves immediately. They should also inform local health authorities about their condition. "Call MoHFW's 24x7 Health Helpline: 1075 for information, guidance and assistance," it said.
Virus
WHO declared outbreak 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern'
Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness that affects humans. The World Health Organization estimates an average fatality rate of around 50%, with rates ranging from 25% to as high as 90% during past outbreaks. The virus spreads through direct contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people or animals. The WHO has declared this outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), its highest level of global health alert.