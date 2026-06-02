No cases have been reported in India

'If you have fever, diarrhea....': Health Ministry issues Ebola advisory

By Chanshimla Varah 04:41 pm Jun 02, 202604:41 pm

What's the story

The Union Ministry of Health has issued an advisory for Indians in light of the increasing number of Ebola cases in some African nations. The ministry has confirmed that no cases have been reported in India. However, it has advised people who have traveled from or transited through affected countries within the last 21 days and are experiencing symptoms to isolate themselves and contact local health authorities. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has recorded over 300 confirmed cases.