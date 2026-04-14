Health officials warn of MDR-TB exposure at Southwestern Community College

San Diego County urges TB testing

County officials are reaching out to anyone who may have been exposed, urging them to get tested early.

San Diego Public Health Officer Sayone Thihalolipavan explains that even people without symptoms could still carry latent TB, which can turn active if ignored.

While MDR-TB is rare, San Diego already has 175,000 living with latent TB, so quick testing and treatment are key to stopping further spread.