Health officials warn of MDR-TB exposure at Southwestern Community College
Health officials say students and staff at Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista might have been exposed to a tough-to-treat type of tuberculosis, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, or MDR-TB, between late October and mid-December 2025.
MDR-TB spreads through the air, so crowded spots like schools make it easier to catch, hence the urgent warning.
San Diego County urges TB testing
County officials are reaching out to anyone who may have been exposed, urging them to get tested early.
San Diego Public Health Officer Sayone Thihalolipavan explains that even people without symptoms could still carry latent TB, which can turn active if ignored.
While MDR-TB is rare, San Diego already has 175,000 living with latent TB, so quick testing and treatment are key to stopping further spread.