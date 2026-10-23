Hearing impaired man found dead near Moolathara dam Palakkad Kerala
India
A shocking case of mob violence has shaken Palakkad, Kerala: a hearing-impaired man in his late 30s was found dead near the Moolathara dam after being attacked with stones and sticks.
The victim, who has not been identified yet, suffered nearly 50 injuries.
His death has sparked outrage and renewed worries about recurring mob attacks in the state.
Seven people booked, Kathiresan believed instigator
Police have booked seven people so far, including Kathiresan, believed to be the main instigator.
Investigators are still working to confirm the victim's identity.
Sadly, this is not an isolated incident; similar lynchings have happened in Kerala before, raising tough questions about how to stop mob violence for good.