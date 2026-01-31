'Heart-wrenching': Families of crash victims recover personal belongings India Jan 31, 2026

Six months after the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash that killed 241 of the 242 people on board and more than two dozen people on the ground, families are finally able to recover personal items through a special Family Returns Centre opened in January 2026.

The center was set up to help loved ones reconnect with memories lost in the disaster.