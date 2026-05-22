Heat, pollution and pipeline repairs tied to Sanjay Lake die-off

DDA blames Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Development Authority blames the Delhi Jal Board for ongoing pipeline repairs that dropped lake water levels.

Pollution from sewage has been an issue for years, according to environmental reports.

Experts warn that heat waves make these problems worse by concentrating pollutants and choking oxygen: similar fish deaths have happened elsewhere in Delhi recently.

It's a wake-up call for better water management and tougher pollution controls in the city's lakes.