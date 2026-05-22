Heat, pollution and pipeline repairs tied to Sanjay Lake die-off
Delhi's Sanjay Lake just saw a mass fish die-off, thanks to a brutal heat wave and polluted, low-oxygen water.
Species like gambusia, tilapia, and carp were hit hard.
Officials say the problem got worse because repairs on a key pipeline (which normally brings in treated water) are still ongoing.
DDA blames Delhi Jal Board
The Delhi Development Authority blames the Delhi Jal Board for ongoing pipeline repairs that dropped lake water levels.
Pollution from sewage has been an issue for years, according to environmental reports.
Experts warn that heat waves make these problems worse by concentrating pollutants and choking oxygen: similar fish deaths have happened elsewhere in Delhi recently.
It's a wake-up call for better water management and tougher pollution controls in the city's lakes.