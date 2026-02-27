Heat scorches North India; hills brace for snow, rain
What's the story
India is bracing for a week of contrasting weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in temperatures across northwest India, while parts of the hills and southern peninsula are likely to witness rain and snowfall. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of northwest India during the coming week.
Regional forecast
A further rise in daytime temperatures expected
The IMD has also predicted a further rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius across the plains of northwest India in the next seven days. In Delhi NCR, mainly clear skies are expected from February 27 to March 1 with maximum temperatures between 30-32 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 14-17 degrees Celsius.
Weather changes
Rain and snow in northern hills
The IMD has predicted two feeble Western Disturbances between February 26 and 28, and again from March 2. As a result, light rainfall or snowfall is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on February 27. Hill stations such as Shimla, Manali, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg may receive fresh snowfall during this period.
Southern forecast
Rain likely in northeastern states
Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on February 27-28. Thunderstorms are also forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Moderate rainfall may occur in isolated places in the coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu on February 27.
Fishermen advisory
Advisory for fishermen
The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay on February 27. No warnings have been issued for the Arabian Sea. In Punjab, dense fog may continue during morning hours till February 28. Haryana is likely to witness mist and a steady rise in daytime temperatures during this period.