Heat scorches North India; hills brace for snow, rain

India is bracing for a week of contrasting weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in temperatures across northwest India, while parts of the hills and southern peninsula are likely to witness rain and snowfall. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of northwest India during the coming week.

Regional forecast A further rise in daytime temperatures expected The IMD has also predicted a further rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius across the plains of northwest India in the next seven days. In Delhi NCR, mainly clear skies are expected from February 27 to March 1 with maximum temperatures between 30-32 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 14-17 degrees Celsius.

Weather changes Rain and snow in northern hills The IMD has predicted two feeble Western Disturbances between February 26 and 28, and again from March 2. As a result, light rainfall or snowfall is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on February 27. Hill stations such as Shimla, Manali, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg may receive fresh snowfall during this period.

Southern forecast Rain likely in northeastern states Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on February 27-28. Thunderstorms are also forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Moderate rainfall may occur in isolated places in the coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu on February 27.

