Heat wave grips India as cities reach up to 44°C
India is in the grip of a major heat wave right now: Balangir, Odisha, just hit a blazing 44 Celsius, while Bilaspur and Rourkela weren't far behind at 43 Celsius.
As of 12:30pm about 20 cities (think Chandrapur and Raipur) were all sweltering between 41 and 44 Celsius.
The heat is especially tough across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan.
IMD issues heat wave warnings
The India Meteorological Department has put out heat wave warnings for several states as temperatures keep climbing in central and eastern India.
While Delhi is heating up too, it hasn't reached dangerous levels yet.
IMD suggests people in affected regions avoid going out during peak afternoon hours, drink lots of water, and stick to light clothing, especially since most of central and northwest India will stay dry for now.
Stay cool!