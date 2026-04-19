Heat wave pushes Indian schools to adjust schedules and exams
With the heat wave making days tougher, schools across several Indian states are tweaking their schedules to keep students safe.
Jharkhand now runs classes from 7am to 1pm while Prayagraj (UP) has shifted classes one through eight to a 7:30am to 12pm slot starting April 20.
Odisha has closed schools for three days due to a red alert but will hold early morning exams for classes five and eight.
States adopt heat safety measures
Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has shortened school hours to end by 12:30pm with teachers staying until 1:30pm.
Chhattisgarh is starting summer vacation early from April 20.
Kerala's education minister reminded everyone that only approved vacation schedules should be followed, warning against unauthorized classes.
Telangana is giving students hydration breaks and keeping outdoor activities limited until things cool down.