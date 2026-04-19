Heat wave pushes Indian schools to adjust schedules and exams India Apr 19, 2026

With the heat wave making days tougher, schools across several Indian states are tweaking their schedules to keep students safe.

Jharkhand now runs classes from 7am to 1pm while Prayagraj (UP) has shifted classes one through eight to a 7:30am to 12pm slot starting April 20.

Odisha has closed schools for three days due to a red alert but will hold early morning exams for classes five and eight.