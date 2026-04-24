Heat wave to sweep India from April 24 to 28
India's in for a tough week as a warm spell with heat wave conditions sweeps across the country from April 24 through 28.
Most places are on "watch" for moderate health risks, but parts of the east, northeast, and southern peninsula are under "alert" due to higher chances of heat-related illnesses.
The hottest spots will shift day by day, so different regions will feel the brunt at different times.
Eastern states face weekend heat risk
northeastern states like Assam and parts of southern Tamil Nadu kick off with intense heat on April 24, while Karnataka gets a bit of a break.
By the weekend, eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal face higher risk through April 27-28.
The following general precautions are advised: stay indoors during peak sun hours, drink plenty of water, wear loose clothes, and look out for kids and older people.
Stay cool and take care!