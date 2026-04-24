Heat wave to sweep India from April 24 to 28 India Apr 24, 2026

India's in for a tough week as a warm spell with heat wave conditions sweeps across the country from April 24 through 28.

Most places are on "watch" for moderate health risks, but parts of the east, northeast, and southern peninsula are under "alert" due to higher chances of heat-related illnesses.

The hottest spots will shift day by day, so different regions will feel the brunt at different times.