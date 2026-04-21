Heat waves to hit Delhi, Haryana, Punjab says IMD
India
India's got a real weather mashup this week.
The IMD says heat waves are set to hit Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from April 21-24.
Delhi could see temperatures spike up to 44 degrees Celsius, so brace yourself if you're heading out.
West Uttar Pradesh stays hot until April 25.
Mumbai rain, sticky heat elsewhere
While the north sweats it out, Mumbai and nearby areas like Palghar and Thane might get some relief with light rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms.
IMD also warns of sticky heat for Gangetic West Bengal (till April 26), as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
So whether you're battling the sun or dodging showers, keep an eye on that forecast!