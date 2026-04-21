Heat waves to hit Delhi, Haryana, Punjab says IMD

Mumbai rain, sticky heat elsewhere

While the north sweats it out, Mumbai and nearby areas like Palghar and Thane might get some relief with light rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms.

IMD also warns of sticky heat for Gangetic West Bengal (till April 26), as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

So whether you're battling the sun or dodging showers, keep an eye on that forecast!