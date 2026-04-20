Heatwave forecast for North, Central India; heavy rains in Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heatwave in parts of North and Central India over the next few days. The weather department's All India Weather Summary & Forecast Bulletin, released on April 19, said that isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh , Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to witness heatwave conditions on April 20. These conditions are expected to continue till April 23 in East Uttar Pradesh (UP), East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Extended forecast Heatwave conditions likely in these states The IMD bulletin also predicts heatwave conditions in West UP from April 20-22 and West Rajasthan from April 20-23. Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha are likely to see similar conditions from April 21 to 23. Jharkhand is also expected to experience a heatwave on April 20 and 21. The maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually over the next few days with an increase of two-four degree Celsius over northwest India in the next seven days.

Northeast forecast Heavy rainfall warning for northeast India In stark contrast, Northeast India is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and squally winds. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to see fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall till April 23. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also experience similar weather conditions till April 22. The IMD has warned that these heavy rains could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt transport facilities.

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