'Heavens won't fall if...Vande Mataram sung in madrasas': Calcutta HC 

The court compared the issue to practices in educational institutions.

The bench said, "There...[are] thousands of Christian schools where students are asked to pray to the Lord."

"Then, do students belonging to a particular community ask why they are being asked to sing certain things which are in the Christian religion?"

"Heavens will not fall...today if I am asked to utter a quote that is not in my religion...I will become a person not belonging to that religion?" it asked.