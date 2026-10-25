Heavy downpour floods Coimbatore, leaves streets waterlogged and schools closed
India
Coimbatore saw a major downpour on Sunday, leaving streets waterlogged and forcing schools to remain closed on Monday.
With 130 calls reporting waterlogging and inundation across the city flooded (Town Hall alone got 98.2mm of rain between 1pm and 7 p.m.), getting around became a real challenge.
Coimbatore Medical College Hospital moves patients
The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital had to move around 150 patients to other wards after rainwater flooded a ground-floor ward.
City teams quickly started pumping out water from 46 trouble spots.
Top officials inspected the Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in R.S. Puram and monitored the rain situation, while weather experts say more moderate rain is likely over the next couple of days.