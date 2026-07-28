Heavy evening rain disrupts Hyderabad commuters, cools city after heat
India
Hyderabad's Tuesday evening took an unexpected turn when heavy rain hit just as people were heading home.
The sudden downpour cooled things off after a hot day, but it also meant messy roads and slow traffic for anyone out and about.
Hyderabad's Keesara 19.3mm, suburbs drenched
Keesara saw the heaviest showers at 19.3mm, with Medchal, Kompally, and Jubilee Hills not far behind.
Neighborhoods like Secunderabad, Begumpet, Kukatpally, and Miyapur also got drenched.