Heavy Friday evening rain leaves Hyderabad streets waterlogged and congested
Hyderabad got drenched by heavy rain on Friday evening, leading to messy traffic jams and waterlogged streets in spots like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Panjagutta, and Ameerpet.
The downpour hit just as the weather department predicted, resulting in low visibility and tough driving conditions.
Hyderabad Traffic Police issue travel advisory
Right after the rain started, Hyderabad Traffic Police posted an advisory on X (formerly Twitter), asking everyone to avoid nonessential travel.
They also reminded people to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, use headlights, and stay alert for possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in areas like Golconda and Charminar.
If you're out there, following traffic personnel instructions is key for staying safe until things clear up.