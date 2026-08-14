Heavy Friday rains flood Bijnor district and Faridpur Maan village
Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh was hit by heavy rain on Friday, flooding roads and making everyday life pretty tough for locals.
Faridpur Maan village saw knee-deep water, with people pushing bikes through muddy lanes and children struggling to get to school.
The rain brought some relief from the intense heat and humidity, but poor drainage made things worse: homes are surrounded by water and getting around is a real challenge.
Bijnor residents urge drainage repairs
Residents say this kind of flooding happens every time it rains hard, causing worries about health and property damage.
They are urging officials to fix the drainage system so they don't have to deal with waterlogged streets after every storm.
Local authorities are expected to check out the situation and look for solutions if these rains keep up.