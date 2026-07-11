Heavy hill rains drive Delhi Yamuna inflow near 39,000 cusecs

Yamuna safe at 201.88m

Even with all that extra water, Yamuna's level in Delhi was still a safe 201.88 meters on Friday evening, well below warning or danger marks.

Bhim Singh Rawat, coordinator of SANDRP, called this a positive development for Delhi's water resources, since it's the first real recharge after a bone-dry summer when the riverbed was empty.

The government is also contemplating raising the warning and danger marks to 205m and 205.75m, respectively.