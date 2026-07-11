Heavy hill rains drive Delhi Yamuna inflow near 39,000 cusecs
India
Thanks to heavy rain in the hills, the Yamuna River's inflow into Delhi shot up fast, jumping from just 352 cusecs at noon on Thursday to nearly 39,000 cusecs by Friday morning.
The flow then settled between 20,000 and 30,000 cusecs, kicking off monsoon season for the river.
Yamuna safe at 201.88m
Even with all that extra water, Yamuna's level in Delhi was still a safe 201.88 meters on Friday evening, well below warning or danger marks.
Bhim Singh Rawat, coordinator of SANDRP, called this a positive development for Delhi's water resources, since it's the first real recharge after a bone-dry summer when the riverbed was empty.
The government is also contemplating raising the warning and danger marks to 205m and 205.75m, respectively.