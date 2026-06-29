Heavy landslide in Arunachal Pradesh blocks Siji River, threatens Likabali

Evacuations amid Assam, Arunachal Pradesh floods

People living in low-lying areas have been told to evacuate and avoid riverbanks until things settle down.

This comes right after earlier floods hit Keyi Panyor district, where three people are still missing.

Meanwhile, Assam's Dhemaji district is also struggling: floods there have affected more than 15,000 people across 69 villages, and damaged roads and bridges.