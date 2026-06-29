Heavy landslide in Arunachal Pradesh blocks Siji River, threatens Likabali
India
A heavy landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district has blocked the Siji River, creating a sudden artificial lake and raising serious flash flood concerns for Likabali town and nearby villages.
District officials said if the blockage breaks, water could rush downstream fast, so everyone is being asked to stay alert.
Evacuations amid Assam, Arunachal Pradesh floods
People living in low-lying areas have been told to evacuate and avoid riverbanks until things settle down.
This comes right after earlier floods hit Keyi Panyor district, where three people are still missing.
Meanwhile, Assam's Dhemaji district is also struggling: floods there have affected more than 15,000 people across 69 villages, and damaged roads and bridges.