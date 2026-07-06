Heavy Maharashtra rains blocked Mumbai-Goa highway, travelers stranded near Chiplun

Slab sank on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway faced landslides near Parashuram Ghat, while flooding in Raigad closed the Khopoli-Pen highway.

Even the "Missing Link" project on the expressway took a hit as a slab sank and mud poured in.

In Pune's Maval Taluka, an NDRF team has been sent for rescue work.

With rivers rising fast, especially in Raigad, authorities are keeping a close watch and have issued a red alert for some areas.