Heavy Maharashtra rains blocked Mumbai-Goa highway, travelers stranded near Chiplun
Heavy rains are causing chaos across Maharashtra, with landslides and flooding shutting down major highways.
The Mumbai-Goa highway near Chiplun was blocked for over 12 hours, leaving travelers stuck and running low on food, water, and fuel.
Cleanup has been tough thanks to nonstop rain, so officials are urging drivers traveling from Mumbai to Goa to drive carefully.
Slab sank on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway faced landslides near Parashuram Ghat, while flooding in Raigad closed the Khopoli-Pen highway.
Even the "Missing Link" project on the expressway took a hit as a slab sank and mud poured in.
In Pune's Maval Taluka, an NDRF team has been sent for rescue work.
With rivers rising fast, especially in Raigad, authorities are keeping a close watch and have issued a red alert for some areas.