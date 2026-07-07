Heavy monsoon floods and landslides hit Raigad, over 200 rescued

Lonavala records 625mm rainfall

Lonavala saw a massive 625mm of rain, leading to public alerts in riverside and low-lying areas.

There have been 25 landslides in Raigad, damaging 84 homes and leaving some families injured or displaced.

Roads are flooded, and travel is tough right now, but trains are mostly running fine.

Relief operations continue as officials clear debris, assess damage, and help people get back on their feet.