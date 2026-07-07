Heavy monsoon floods and landslides hit Raigad, over 200 rescued
India
Heavy monsoon rains have hit Maharashtra's Raigad district hard, causing major floods and landslides.
More than 200 people have been rescued so far, and about 937 residents from 14 villages have been shifted to relief camps as rivers overflow.
The situation is tense but teams are working round the clock to keep everyone safe.
Lonavala records 625mm rainfall
Lonavala saw a massive 625mm of rain, leading to public alerts in riverside and low-lying areas.
There have been 25 landslides in Raigad, damaging 84 homes and leaving some families injured or displaced.
Roads are flooded, and travel is tough right now, but trains are mostly running fine.
Relief operations continue as officials clear debris, assess damage, and help people get back on their feet.