Heavy monsoon in Thane kills 3, displaces 800 people
India
Heavy monsoon rains in Thane have sadly led to three deaths and forced 800 people to leave their homes.
The worst-hit spots are Thane city, Ambernath, and Mira Bhayander.
Rescue teams are still working to move people out of risky areas as the downpour continues.
Lightning injures 2, officials urge alert
Two people were hurt by lightning during the storms and are now being treated at a hospital.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay alert while emergency crews continue their efforts.
More updates from local officials are expected as rescue efforts go on.