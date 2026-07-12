Heavy monsoon rains shut 69 Uttarakhand roads as crews reopen
India
Heavy monsoon rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and damaged roads, leaving 69 routes completely shut as of Sunday.
Of 202 monitored roads, crews have managed to reopen most, but some are still only partially usable.
SDRF, local teams restore Uttarakhand access
Emergency teams like the SDRF and local authorities are out clearing debris and restoring access.
In Dehradun, a wall collapse trapped one resident and damaged homes.
The Yamuna River hit warning levels, so officials opened barrage gates to manage water flow.
With more rain expected (IMD has issued a yellow alert for five districts until July 16), restoration work continues across affected areas.