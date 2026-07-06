Heavy Mumbai rains collapse buildings, kill 6, close Mumbai-Pune Expressway
India
Mumbai faced a rough weekend as heavy rains led to major destruction. In Mankhurd, two or three multistory buildings collapsed, taking the lives of six people, five of them children.
The nonstop rain also caused landslides on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, shutting it down and making travel between the cities impossible for now.
Mumbai flights trains disrupted amid flooding
Flights and long-distance trains were canceled or delayed, while flooded roads and fallen trees made getting around tough.
Since late June, three more people have died from tree collapses.
With schools and colleges closed on Monday, many residents are staying home as the city deals with waterlogged streets and ongoing monsoon chaos.