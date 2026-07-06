Heavy Mumbai rains collapse buildings, kill 6, close Mumbai-Pune Expressway India Jul 06, 2026

Mumbai faced a rough weekend as heavy rains led to major destruction. In Mankhurd, two or three multistory buildings collapsed, taking the lives of six people, five of them children.

The nonstop rain also caused landslides on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, shutting it down and making travel between the cities impossible for now.