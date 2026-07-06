Heavy Mumbai rains, landslides disrupt 22 Ahmedabad to Mumbai services
Mumbai's heavy rains on Monday threw a wrench in train travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, with waterlogging at key stations causing major delays.
In total, 22 trains were hit, some canceled, some rerouted, and others forced to stop short, leaving many travelers scrambling for alternatives.
Landslides on the Central Railway network only made things trickier, pushing more long-distance trains onto backup routes.
Trains terminated early and diverted
Popular trains like Karnavati Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Tejas Express had to end their journeys early at places like Surat and Valsad instead of reaching Mumbai.
Seven other trains, including Double Decker Express and Gujarat Superfast Express, got stuck waiting along the way.
Plus, eight long-distance routes (like Pune-Ahmedabad Duronto) were diverted through stations such as Manmad and Jalgaon to dodge landslide trouble.
If you're planning to travel this week, it's definitely a good idea to double-check your train status before heading out!