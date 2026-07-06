Heavy Mumbai rains, landslides disrupt 22 Ahmedabad to Mumbai services

Trains terminated early and diverted

Popular trains like Karnavati Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Tejas Express had to end their journeys early at places like Surat and Valsad instead of reaching Mumbai.

Seven other trains, including Double Decker Express and Gujarat Superfast Express, got stuck waiting along the way.

Plus, eight long-distance routes (like Pune-Ahmedabad Duronto) were diverted through stations such as Manmad and Jalgaon to dodge landslide trouble.

If you're planning to travel this week, it's definitely a good idea to double-check your train status before heading out!